This weekend, the Rock Hill area will have the best weather in about a month

Forecasters say conditions will be ideal for outdoor activities this weekend, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures a bit above seasonal averages.
Rain has fallen on three of the past four weekends, and temperatures were well below average all but two weekends ago. That is about to change, forecasters say.
High pressure is expected to build in the Carolinas after a cold front moves through the region early Friday. While we won’t approach last year’s Easter Sunday high temperature of 81 degrees (Easter fell on April 16 in 2017), the Rock Hill area will have low 70s.
The cold front is expected to bring showers and about a half-inch of rain to the region early Friday. Forecasters say the rain should end by mid-morning, with sunshine returning by afternoon and temperatures climbing to around 70 degrees.
“Saturday looks like a very nice day,” said Rodney Hinson, of the National Weather Service office in Greer.
Sunshine and afternoon highs in the upper 60s are predicted, which should be ideal for Easter egg hunts, golf outings, or any other outdoor activities.
More of the same is forecast for Sunday, although clouds might mix with sunshine in the afternoon. Highs are forecast to reach the low to mid 70s across the Rock Hill area. The Weather Service says temperatures will be in the mid 40s for sunrise services Sunday morning.
The forecast for anyone on vacation next week is a bit uncertain, although the Weather Service’s Andrew Kimball said temperatures are expected to remain mild. The only possible exception is Monday, when the Rock Hill area might be trapped in a cool air pocket for a day. But even with that, afternoon highs are expected to reach the upper 60s.
Showers and thunderstorms are possible around midweek with the passage of another cold front.
