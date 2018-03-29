What were kids in York County searching for after school? 50,000 eggs, of course

Hundreds of kids flocked to Winthrop Lake on Thursday, March 29, 2018 for the 36th Annual Easter Egg Classic in Rock Hill. They scooped up 50,000 eggs.
Tracy Kimball
Nafo girls soccer vs Northwestern

The Falcons of Nation Ford High in Fort Mill, South Carolina, came into the match up with Northwestern with a 4-4 overall record on the season, but was looking to make a statement against the Trojans.

The 'no's' take the vote in Indian Land

Nearly 90 percent of voters who cast ballots to decide whether to incorporate Indian Land voted "no" Tuesday, March 27, 2018. The Lancaster County, S.C. residents who voted "no" said their decision came down to taxes and "governmental layering."