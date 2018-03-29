What were kids in York County searching for after school? 50,000 eggs, of course

It's big and gaudy. But the comic-looking oversized red cowboy hat is not worn in shame. Quite the opposite, in fact. The Homer Hat is worn in honor any time a Nation Ford High School baseball player hits a home run.
York Comprehensive grad Beau Nunn talks about when he began to really ponder the possibility of playing in the NFL. Nunn, the former Appalachian State standout, is considered a likely priority undrafted free agent.
Many South Carolinians may have been concerned after President Trump announced tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. Congressman Ralph Norman of Rock Hill said he was originally opposed to the proposed tariffs, but has come around to the idea.
Nearly 90 percent of voters who cast ballots to decide whether to incorporate Indian Land voted "no" Tuesday, March 27, 2018. The Lancaster County, S.C. residents who voted "no" said their decision came down to taxes and "governmental layering."
Southern Sugar on Main Street in Fort Mill, South Carolina is another example of the resurgence of the town's downtown area. The Restaurant features baked goods, coffee, wine, craft beer and brunch. One of the owners is a Fort Mill High graduate.
The Fort Mill Area Moose Lodge fingerprinted and photographed children and senior adults Sunday and handed over the information to family members. The information is meant to aid law enforcement if a child or a vulnerable adult is missing.
York County Sheriff's deputy Sgt. Buddy Brown threw out the first pitch Saturday at the York County Athletic Association's little league season kickoff. Brown was injured in January during a domestic violence call that turned into a shootout.
The Herald's Bret McCormick played a game of P.I.G. with Zeb Graham and RiKoya Anderson, the 2018 All-Area basketball players of the year. Learn more about Zeb and RiKoya and laugh at how terrible Bret is at basketball in this video.