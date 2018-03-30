Hundreds of kids gather for the 36th Annual Great Easter Egg Classic (PHOTOS)

Hundreds of kids dashed into a field to scoop up colorful Easter eggs Thursday at the 36th Annual Great Easter Egg Classic at Winthrop Lake.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
18-month-old Sawyer Williams plays with plastic eggs Thursday at the 36th Annual Great Easter Egg Classic at Winthrop Lake.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Women relax in the shade Thursday at Winthrop Lake near blooming trees.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
10-month-old Emery Portanova plays with plastic Easter eggs Thursday at Winthrop Lake during the 36th Annual Great Easter Egg Classic.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Children dash into a field of plastic Easter eggs Thursday at the 36th Annual Great Easter Egg Classic at Winthrop Lake.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Parents and children wait for an Easter egg race to begin Thursday at the 36th Annual Great Easter Egg Classic at Winthrop Lake.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldoline.com
Kids play before hunting for Easter eggs Thursday at the 36th Annual Great Easter Egg Classic in Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldoline.com
Children wait for the signal to hunt for Easter eggs Thursday at the 36th Annual Great Easter Egg Classic in Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Kids pick up plastic Easter eggs Thursday at the 36th Annual Great Easter Egg Classic at Winthrop Lake.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldoline.com
Children hunt for Easter eggs Thursday at the 36th Annual Great Easter Egg Classic at Winthrop Lake.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldoline.com
Hundreds of kids hunted 50,000 eggs Thursday at the 36th Annual Great Easter Egg Classic in Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldoline.com
A child picks up Easter eggs Thursday at the 36th Annual Great Easter Egg Classic at Winthrop Lake.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldoline.com
A girl fills a bag with eggs Thursday at the 36th Annual Great Easter Egg Classic at Winthrop Lake.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldoline.com