In match-up of top teams, Nation Ford boys shutout Chapin

With a commanding performance, the Nation Ford boys’ soccer team shutout the Chapin Eagles with a 3-0 win. The non-region match-up pitted two top-12 teams in South Carolina.
Jeff Sochko
Nafo girls soccer vs Northwestern

The Falcons of Nation Ford High in Fort Mill, South Carolina, came into the match up with Northwestern with a 4-4 overall record on the season, but was looking to make a statement against the Trojans.

The 'no's' take the vote in Indian Land

Nearly 90 percent of voters who cast ballots to decide whether to incorporate Indian Land voted "no" Tuesday, March 27, 2018. The Lancaster County, S.C. residents who voted "no" said their decision came down to taxes and "governmental layering."