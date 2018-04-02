One person dead, two others shot in early Saturday shooting at party in Rock Hill

Three people were shot at a party at the former American Legion at the corner of Constitution Blvd. and Cherry Road in Rock Hill early Saturday, police said. One victim died at a Charlotte hospital.
Nafo girls soccer vs Northwestern

The Falcons of Nation Ford High in Fort Mill, South Carolina, came into the match up with Northwestern with a 4-4 overall record on the season, but was looking to make a statement against the Trojans.

The 'no's' take the vote in Indian Land

Nearly 90 percent of voters who cast ballots to decide whether to incorporate Indian Land voted "no" Tuesday, March 27, 2018. The Lancaster County, S.C. residents who voted "no" said their decision came down to taxes and "governmental layering."