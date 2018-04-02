Gardner's big bat sets tone for Nation Ford in win
An outpouring of runs helped the Nation Ford high School softball team post big Region 4-5A win over Clover just before spring break. Carly Gardner of Nation Ford hit a double and drove in three RBI in the win.
Joey and Amber Rodriguez of Indian Land knew their son Jacob was different. It took a long time to realize he was on the autism spectrum. Now the family will join others in Indian Land April 2, 2018, to celebrate Autism Awareness Month.
It's big and gaudy. But the comic-looking oversized red cowboy hat is not worn in shame. Quite the opposite, in fact. The Homer Hat is worn in honor any time a Nation Ford High School baseball player hits a home run.
York Comprehensive grad Beau Nunn talks about when he began to really ponder the possibility of playing in the NFL. Nunn, the former Appalachian State standout, is considered a likely priority undrafted free agent.
Many South Carolinians may have been concerned after President Trump announced tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. Congressman Ralph Norman of Rock Hill said he was originally opposed to the proposed tariffs, but has come around to the idea.
Nearly 90 percent of voters who cast ballots to decide whether to incorporate Indian Land voted "no" Tuesday, March 27, 2018. The Lancaster County, S.C. residents who voted "no" said their decision came down to taxes and "governmental layering."