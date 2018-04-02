Gardner's big bat sets tone for Nation Ford in win

An outpouring of runs helped the Nation Ford high School softball team post big Region 4-5A win over Clover just before spring break. Carly Gardner of Nation Ford hit a double and drove in three RBI in the win.
Jeff Sochko
Nafo girls soccer vs Northwestern

The Falcons of Nation Ford High in Fort Mill, South Carolina, came into the match up with Northwestern with a 4-4 overall record on the season, but was looking to make a statement against the Trojans.

The 'no's' take the vote in Indian Land

Nearly 90 percent of voters who cast ballots to decide whether to incorporate Indian Land voted "no" Tuesday, March 27, 2018. The Lancaster County, S.C. residents who voted "no" said their decision came down to taxes and "governmental layering."