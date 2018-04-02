Nation Ford High hands Fort Mill first tennis loss

Nation Ford didn't win in straight sets, but they did lose only one match on the way to a big Region IV-5A tennis win over crosstown rival Fort Mill High. Nation Ford remained undefeated while handing Fort Mill its first loss.
Nafo girls soccer vs Northwestern

The Falcons of Nation Ford High in Fort Mill, South Carolina, came into the match up with Northwestern with a 4-4 overall record on the season, but was looking to make a statement against the Trojans.

The 'no's' take the vote in Indian Land

The 'no's' take the vote in Indian Land

Nearly 90 percent of voters who cast ballots to decide whether to incorporate Indian Land voted "no" Tuesday, March 27, 2018. The Lancaster County, S.C. residents who voted "no" said their decision came down to taxes and "governmental layering."