Take a look back at the beginning of Elvis Presley's career with photos from the 1950s. Kevin Keister

Elvis Presley played in Raleigh in 1955. The only known poster in the world left from the show is for sale.

By David Menconi

April 07, 2018 06:18 PM

Hard to believe, but there really was a time when Elvis Presley was just another aspiring musician hoping to break through.

And here's proof: a 1955 concert poster with Presley among the opening acts, listed in small print toward the bottom and well below Faron Young, headliner Hank Snow, the Wilburn Brothers and others.

The kicker is that the show happened in Raleigh — and the only known copy of this poster is up for auction, with bidding to start at $5,000. It's a rare piece of rock 'n' roll history.

"We've never seen this poster before, so it was exciting to find," said Giles Moon, consignment director for entertainment and music with Texas-based Heritage Auctions. "Not only for the particular date and venue, but any poster of Elvis from the '50s is exceptionally rare."

Elvis_concert_poster.jpg
The only known example of a poster for one of Elvis Presley's earliest concerts is for sale through Heritage Auctions’ Entertainment Auction. He performed at the City Auditorium in Raleigh, North Carolina as part of a Grand Ole Opry All Star Jamboree. The poster from May 19, 1955, is the only known copy in existence. Bids start at $5,000.
Heritage Auctions

Made by Nashville's iconic Hatch Show Print with its signature block lettering and bright colors, the poster is for a May 19, 1955, show. While the poster identifies the venue as "City Auditorium," a day-of-show advertisement in The News & Observer puts it at Memorial Auditorium.

Whatever the venue, the poster offers a window into Presley's place on the music industry's totem pole in the months before he became the biggest act in the world.

As main headliner, Snow was one of the biggest stars in country music. By 1955, he already had five No. 1 hits on the country singles chart. Presley, meanwhile, had released just a handful of singles, most recently "Baby Let's Play House" in April 1955.

Presley was listed as one of the "special added attractions" on that year's WSM Grand Ole Opry All Star Jamboree, but he consistently stole the show from that lowly perch. With Presley's star on the rise, crowd response and demands for encores grew night by night.

There were reports, however, that Presley chafed at his support-act status.

"I heard Elvis played in Raleigh and hated it," said Ernest Dollar, director of the City of Raleigh Museum. "Our brush with fame, I guess. Maybe he didn't like being so far down on the bill."

Presley would play Raleigh one more time as an opening act, in September 1955 on another package show. But then Presley's career exploded in January 1956 with his television debut and first No. 1 pop hit, "Heartbreak Hotel." Less than two weeks after that TV appearance, Presley returned to Raleigh as headliner for a February 1956 show at the Ambassador Theater.

ElvisMemorial.jpg
A News & Observer ad for the Raleigh concert May 19, 1955, that featured Elvis Presley as an opening act for Faron Young, headliner Hank Snow, the Wilburn Brothers and others.

As for what this 1955 poster might fetch, its final price could be a multiple of the $5,000 starting point for bids. Moon said that another Presley poster of similar vintage sold for around $11,000 a few years ago — but that was a duplicate, and it also showed signs of wear.

"This one is in remarkably good condition," said Moon. "We are expecting a lot of interest. Close to 700 people have made inquiries, which, for one of our sales, is exceptional. There's definitely a buzz among Elvis collectors because one of these hasn't turned up for a few years."

Online bidding is open now at entertainment.ha.com. Following that, there will be a live auction in Dallas on April 15, with bidding by telephone available. For details, contact Heritage Auctions at 877-437-4824.

