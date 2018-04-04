SC man's attack put a woman in a wheelchair. Now he's going to prison

A South Carolina man was sentenced to prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to a 2017 domestic violence incident that left the victim with spinal injuries.
Levar Terrell Fernandez, 35, pleaded guilty to domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, according to a release from the Seventh Circuit Solicitor's Office. Circuit Court Judge Derham Cole sentenced Fernandez to 20 years in prison suspended to 12 years and five years probation, and must serve at least 85 percent of the prison sentence before he is eligible for release.
The domestic assault happened May 8, 2017, at a home on Bethlehem Drive in Spartanburg, according to prosecutors. Spartanburg police said the victim confronted Fernandez about his drug use and said she wanted to leave him.
"Mr. Fernandez picked up the victim and slammed her against the floor on her neck," Solicitor Barry Barnette said in a release.
The victim suffered a spinal cord injury and remained in the hospital until July 17, 2017, Barnette said.
"She still has effects from her injury as she addressed the court (Tuesday) from her wheelchair," Barnette said.
The charge to which Fernandez pleaded guilty is the most severe of South Carolina's domestic violence offenses and carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence.
