Cheaper power bills? Rooftop solar wins major victory over utilities in SC House

SHARE COPY LINK A 6.8 megawatt solar facility with 31,000 solar panels is producing electricity in Saluda. The Solar power industry is lobbying the South Carolina legislature to order state counties to give it tax breaks. The tax breaks, the industry says, are ne McClatchy gmelendez@thestate.com

A 6.8 megawatt solar facility with 31,000 solar panels is producing electricity in Saluda. The Solar power industry is lobbying the South Carolina legislature to order state counties to give it tax breaks. The tax breaks, the industry says, are ne McClatchy gmelendez@thestate.com