Barricade suspect taken from home by ambulance after standoff with Rock Hill police

Nation Ford didn't win in straight sets, but they did lose only one match on the way to a big Region IV-5A tennis win over crosstown rival Fort Mill High. Nation Ford remained undefeated while handing Fort Mill its first loss.
An outpouring of runs helped the Nation Ford high School softball team post big Region 4-5A win over Clover just before spring break. Carly Gardner of Nation Ford hit a double and drove in three RBI in the win.
Joey and Amber Rodriguez of Indian Land knew their son Jacob was different. It took a long time to realize he was on the autism spectrum. Now the family will join others in Indian Land April 2, 2018, to celebrate Autism Awareness Month.
It's big and gaudy. But the comic-looking oversized red cowboy hat is not worn in shame. Quite the opposite, in fact. The Homer Hat is worn in honor any time a Nation Ford High School baseball player hits a home run.
York Comprehensive grad Beau Nunn talks about when he began to really ponder the possibility of playing in the NFL. Nunn, the former Appalachian State standout, is considered a likely priority undrafted free agent.