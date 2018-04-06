New luxury apartments are coming to this booming area on Charlotte's outskirts

Construction is underway on hundreds of new luxury apartments in Indian Land, S.C., on Charlotte's fast-growing outskirts.

The Flats at Edgewater, located on Edgewater Parkway, is a 289-unit apartment project developed by Integra Land Company.

The apartments are off U.S. 521, just south of the intersection with S.C. 160. That's east of Fort Mill and south of Ballantyne, in an area that's booming with both new residential and office construction. The total construction cost for the project is about $33.4 million.

“The Flats at Edgewater is a true luxury apartment community and will bring a lifestyle option that has not been offered in the area before,” said James Pyle, CEO of LandSouth Construction, the general contractor building the apartments.

The design is meant to "tie in to traditional South Carolina architecture," the company said. Amenities will include a pool with outdoor televisions and grills, a gym, theater room and dog park.

The one, two and three-bedroom units will range from 708 to 1,420 square feet, with features including granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The apartments are expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2019.

Charlotte's apartment boom shows no signs of slowing, despite record levels of new construction.

The average rent hit $1,142 this year, according to apartment-tracking firm Real Data, and there are 27,000 apartments planned or under construction. Charlan Brock & Associates is the architect.

