One dead in Heckle Boulevard crash

Fort Mill dropped South Pointe 11-1 on April 5, 2018 during the Wheels Baseball Invitational in Rock Hill. Check out highlights from the game and hear from coaches Travis Collier and Bradley Rudisill afterward.
Despite the paving over of much of what had been farmland in Fort Mill and York and Lancaster counties, agriculture is still alive and well. Much of that locally grown produce is ending up on the menus of local restaurants.
A fire ripped through Gospel Light Baptist Church early Thursday morning in Rock Hill, S.C. The blaze destroyed the church sanctuary where nearly 100 people worship on Sundays, said Rev. Bruce Wyatt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Nation Ford didn't win in straight sets, but they did lose only one match on the way to a big Region IV-5A tennis win over crosstown rival Fort Mill High. Nation Ford remained undefeated while handing Fort Mill its first loss.
An outpouring of runs helped the Nation Ford high School softball team post big Region 4-5A win over Clover just before spring break. Carly Gardner of Nation Ford hit a double and drove in three RBI in the win.
Joey and Amber Rodriguez of Indian Land knew their son Jacob was different. It took a long time to realize he was on the autism spectrum. Now the family will join others in Indian Land April 2, 2018, to celebrate Autism Awareness Month.