Rock Hill man shot to death at party receives post-mortem honor at his funeral

The Army National Guard awarded Spc. Eric Levon Williams, 24, with a commendation medal at his funeral Saturday, April 7, 2018. Williams was shot and killed March 31 at a birthday party in Rock Hill, S.C.
Tracy Kimball
One dead in Heckle Boulevard crash

Latest News

One dead in Heckle Boulevard crash

One person was left dead in a crash Friday afternoon, April 6, 2018, on Heckle Boulevard in Rock Hill. The crash happened about 1:30 p.m., said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.