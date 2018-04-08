Fort Mill rebounds at Wheels, including win over a South Pointe

The Fort Mill High School baseball team rebounded from an opening-day loss at the annual Wheels tournament in Rock Hill, South Carolina to win three games, including a double header sweep of the Carolina Royals.
Jeff Sochko
One dead in Heckle Boulevard crash

One person was left dead in a crash Friday afternoon, April 6, 2018, on Heckle Boulevard in Rock Hill. The crash happened about 1:30 p.m., said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.