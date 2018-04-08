Habitat for Humanity, roofing crews 'give back' to Clover veteran in need

Habitat for Humanity of York County teamed up with Owens Corning and TruGuard to provide Clover resident Wilfred Boyd with a new roof and other home repairs. Habitat helped the Army veteran through its Repair Corps program.
Tracy Kimball
