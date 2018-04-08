Fort Mill coach is looking for a playoff berth as she gets ready to give birth

Fort Mill head girls lacrosse coach Kellianne Wunk, pregnant with her second child, is getting close to her due date right around the time her team is zeroing in on a playoff berth.
Mac Banks
One dead in Heckle Boulevard crash

One person was left dead in a crash Friday afternoon, April 6, 2018, on Heckle Boulevard in Rock Hill. The crash happened about 1:30 p.m., said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.