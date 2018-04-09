Rain doesn't scare newbies who wanted to experience Fort Mill's fabulous dog park

The Anne Springs Close Greenway in Fort Mill, South Carolina held an open house at the Mary Warner Mack Memorial Dog Park April 7, 2018. It was a rainy days, but that didn't scare off folks who wanted to experience it and consider a membership.
Stephanie Marks Martell
Van Wyck residents tell us what they want

Van Wyck residents tell us what they want

Now that Van Wyck, South Carolina is an official town, what do residents want to see happen next? Not much, according to the ones we talked to. To them, a small town that manages growth and a place to buy milk will do just fine, they say.

One dead in Heckle Boulevard crash

One dead in Heckle Boulevard crash

One person was left dead in a crash Friday afternoon, April 6, 2018, on Heckle Boulevard in Rock Hill. The crash happened about 1:30 p.m., said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.