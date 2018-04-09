Will Fort Mill High's Brewer twins' long run together soon end?
Anna and Jessica Brewer have helped set new standards for track and field at Fort Mill High. The twins are nearing the end of their high school careers and are now trying to decide where each will compete in college. It could mean splitting up.
The Anne Springs Close Greenway in Fort Mill, South Carolina held an open house at the Mary Warner Mack Memorial Dog Park April 7, 2018. It was a rainy days, but that didn't scare off folks who wanted to experience it and consider a membership.
Now that Van Wyck, South Carolina is an official town, what do residents want to see happen next? Not much, according to the ones we talked to. To them, a small town that manages growth and a place to buy milk will do just fine, they say.
Habitat for Humanity of York County teamed up with Owens Corning and TruGuard to provide Clover resident Wilfred Boyd with a new roof and other home repairs. Habitat helped the Army veteran through its Repair Corps program.
The Army National Guard awarded Spc. Eric Levon Williams, 24, with a commendation medal at his funeral Saturday, April 7, 2018. Williams was shot and killed March 31 at a birthday party in Rock Hill, S.C.
Fort Mill dropped South Pointe 11-1 on April 5, 2018 during the Wheels Baseball Invitational in Rock Hill. Check out highlights from the game and hear from coaches Travis Collier and Bradley Rudisill afterward.
A fire ripped through Gospel Light Baptist Church early Thursday morning in Rock Hill, S.C. The blaze destroyed the church sanctuary where nearly 100 people worship on Sundays, said Rev. Bruce Wyatt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Despite the paving over of much of what had been farmland in Fort Mill and York and Lancaster counties, agriculture is still alive and well. Much of that locally grown produce is ending up on the menus of local restaurants.