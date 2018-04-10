Watch: Sindarius Thornwell's posterizing dunk part of career night for Clippers

Sindarius Thornwell's rookie season is going out with a bang.
Literally.
During the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Clippers' loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night, Thornwell threw down a monster dunk over DeAndre Liggins.
Thornwell, the former South Carolina star, scored a career-high 20 points and added seven assists (also a career-high), five rebounds, two blocks and two steals in LA's penultimate game of the season. The Clippers were eliminated from playoff contention Saturday.
Thornwell, who took SEC player of the year honors in 2016-17 for the Gamecocks, is averaging 3.8 points, 0.9 assists and 1.9 rebounds this season for the Clippers.
