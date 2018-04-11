York County planners have homes, apartments and hotels on the table. Many in Fort Mill and Lake Wylie.

New homes, apartments and hotels are planned in York County, largely in the Fort Mill and Lake Wylie areas. York County planners have heard pitches, but most decisions still require varying approvals if they're going to be built.
Van Wyck residents tell us what they want

Now that Van Wyck, South Carolina is an official town, what do residents want to see happen next? Not much, according to the ones we talked to. To them, a small town that manages growth and a place to buy milk will do just fine, they say.

One dead in Heckle Boulevard crash

One person was left dead in a crash Friday afternoon, April 6, 2018, on Heckle Boulevard in Rock Hill. The crash happened about 1:30 p.m., said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.