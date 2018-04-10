Police describe suspects they seek in Tuesday's shooting death in the Rock Hill area

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson describes the suspects in a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon between Rock Hill and York that left one man, 23, dead. The victim was found in a car at the corner of S.C. 5 and Adnah Church Road around 4:45 Tuesday.
Andrew Dys
Van Wyck residents tell us what they want

Now that Van Wyck, South Carolina is an official town, what do residents want to see happen next? Not much, according to the ones we talked to. To them, a small town that manages growth and a place to buy milk will do just fine, they say.

One dead in Heckle Boulevard crash

One person was left dead in a crash Friday afternoon, April 6, 2018, on Heckle Boulevard in Rock Hill. The crash happened about 1:30 p.m., said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.