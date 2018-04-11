Here's what Walmart plans to do in Rock Hill . . . and what it isn't planning

Walmart will spend about $42 million on its South Carolina stores this year, including a remodeling at the store in the Newport area near Rock Hill, the corporation announced Wednesday. But the company won't open new stores in Rock Hill any time soon, including one proposed south of Rock Hill.
The Walmart store on Old York Road, in the Newport area near Rock Hill, is one of 12 South Carolina Walmarts that will be remodeled this year.
The company is also rolling out several "in-store and online innovations" to help customers "save time and money," the company said in a statement.
“In 2018, our company will continue improving our store experience in South Carolina while offering our customers new technology and innovations that makes shopping faster and more convenient,” said Sean Real, Walmart’s regional general manager for South Carolina.
“We’re proud to continue making a lasting, positive impact on communities we serve across the state. In addition to these investments in our stores, our support of local charitable groups with our enthusiastic associate volunteers and other contributions will remain important to our teams here," Real said.
Walmart plans to expand its online grocery pickup service, offered at 41 South Carolina locations, including three in York County. The company plans to expand the service to more than 25 new locations in 2018, the statement says.
York County customers can order Walmart groceries online and pick them up at the Walmart stores in Indian Land on Charlotte Highway, in Fort Mill on North Dobys Bridge Road and in Tega Cay on Stonecrest Boulevard.
Walmart announced plans to build a third Rock Hill Supercenter store on the south edge of Rock Hill in 2013, but those plans were confirmed to be on hold in 2016.
There are no plans for new stores in Rock Hill, said a statement from Walmart spokesperson Phillip Keene earlier this year.
“Although we no longer plan to build new stores in Rock Hill, we are committed to continuing our investment in South Carolina,” Keene said.
“We operate more than 120 Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs in South Carolina, and over the last year have created new jobs and invested millions across the state by opening two new stores, remodeling more than 10 locations, expanding Online Grocery Pick-Up and opening three new associate training academies, including one in Rock Hill," he said.
Keen said: “We remain very grateful for the support and professionalism of city leadership while we worked though the development process on these sites. We look forward to continuing to serve our Rock Hill customers at our existing local stores and online at Walmart.com.”
