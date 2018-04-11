Indian Land man still winning after six decades at bat

77-year-old Dohrman Sinclair of Indian Land started playing baseball when he was a young boy and played through college. He picked up his bat again in 2004 and holds a Men's Senior Baseball League Hall of Fame title.
Cheyenne Walsh
Van Wyck residents tell us what they want

Now that Van Wyck, South Carolina is an official town, what do residents want to see happen next? Not much, according to the ones we talked to. To them, a small town that manages growth and a place to buy milk will do just fine, they say.

One dead in Heckle Boulevard crash

One person was left dead in a crash Friday afternoon, April 6, 2018, on Heckle Boulevard in Rock Hill. The crash happened about 1:30 p.m., said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.