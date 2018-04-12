A coyote attacked a NC man outside his home. He may need rabies shots.

A North Carolina man who was taking out the trash Wednesday evening outside his home was attacked by a coyote and is now recovering from his injuries.

The coyote attacked the homeowner around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Lariat Ridge Drive, according to the Town of Wake Forest.

The man defended himself by kicking the coyote, but it only backed away until the man threw a trash can at it. The coyote remained in the man’s backyard until the homeowner’s son shot and killed it.

The town said Wake County Animal Control would test the coyote for injuries.

The man suffered minor injuries and drove himself to a medical facility, but he may need rabies shots, the town said.

Coyote attacks against people are extremely rare, according to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission; the animals are more likely to attack pets.

Coyotes are now a common predator in North Carolina. Sightings of coyotes are becoming frequent, according to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. Wake Forest is warning residents to not approach coyotes if they do see one and to call police after spotting any.

In February, an Orange County man shot and killed a coyote who was lurking outside his home.