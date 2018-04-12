Second Lancaster shooting suspect remains jailed, declines public defender

Bond was denied for Robert Evans Outen, 19, of Rock Hill, the second teen charged with murder in the Tuesday York County shooting death of Mardarius Bailey of Lancaster. Outen also declined a public defender and said he would hire an attorney.
Andrew Dys
Van Wyck residents tell us what they want

Now that Van Wyck, South Carolina is an official town, what do residents want to see happen next? Not much, according to the ones we talked to. To them, a small town that manages growth and a place to buy milk will do just fine, they say.

One dead in Heckle Boulevard crash

One person was left dead in a crash Friday afternoon, April 6, 2018, on Heckle Boulevard in Rock Hill. The crash happened about 1:30 p.m., said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.