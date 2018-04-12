Nation Ford and Fort Mill rivalry continue on track

Bond was denied for Robert Evans Outen, 19, of Rock Hill, the second teen charged with murder in the Tuesday York County shooting death of Mardarius Bailey of Lancaster. Outen also declined a public defender and said he would hire an attorney.
There will be no shortage of Major League Baseball scouts at the Rock Hill High-Northwestern baseball game April 16, 2018. A big reason is 6-foot-7, 250-pound Bearcats pitcher R.J. Petit, who is regularly hitting 90 miles per hour on radar guns.
77-year-old Dohrman Sinclair of Indian Land started playing baseball when he was a young boy and played through college. He picked up his bat again in 2004 and holds a Men's Senior Baseball League Hall of Fame title.
New homes, apartments and hotels are planned in York County, largely in the Fort Mill and Lake Wylie areas. York County planners have heard pitches, but most decisions still require varying approvals if they're going to be built.
York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson describes the suspects in a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon between Rock Hill and York that left one man, 23, dead. The victim was found in a car at the corner of S.C. 5 and Adnah Church Road around 4:45 Tuesday.
Highlights from the April 10, 2018 boys’ soccer meeting between rivals Northwestern and Rock Hill, newly christened the “Cherry Road Classico.” Hear from coaches Cesar Robles and Dom Wren and goalscorer Carson Guest.
Congressional candidate Archie Parnell, one of 4 seeking the Democratic nomination for the 5th District House race in November, released a video criticizing GOP Rep. Ralph Norman, who displayed a gun in Rock Hill Friday.
Alan Stevens came off the bench to deliver a game-winning two-run double for Fort Mill baseball against Rock Hill on Monday, April 9, 2018. Hear from Stevens, Fort Mill coach Travis Collier and check out highlights from the Region 4-5A game.
Anna and Jessica Brewer have helped set new standards for track and field at Fort Mill High. The twins are nearing the end of their high school careers and are now trying to decide where each will compete in college. It could mean splitting up.
The Anne Springs Close Greenway in Fort Mill, South Carolina held an open house at the Mary Warner Mack Memorial Dog Park April 7, 2018. It was a rainy days, but that didn't scare off folks who wanted to experience it and consider a membership.
Now that Van Wyck, South Carolina is an official town, what do residents want to see happen next? Not much, according to the ones we talked to. To them, a small town that manages growth and a place to buy milk will do just fine, they say.
Habitat for Humanity of York County teamed up with Owens Corning and TruGuard to provide Clover resident Wilfred Boyd with a new roof and other home repairs. Habitat helped the Army veteran through its Repair Corps program.
The Army National Guard awarded Spc. Eric Levon Williams, 24, with a commendation medal at his funeral Saturday, April 7, 2018. Williams was shot and killed March 31 at a birthday party in Rock Hill, S.C.