Nation Ford and Fort Mill rivalry continue on track

A cross town rivalry that has spanned a decade continued April 11, 2018, at Nation Ford High School hosted Fort Mill High for a Region IV-5A track meet.
Jeff Sochko
Van Wyck residents tell us what they want

Now that Van Wyck, South Carolina is an official town, what do residents want to see happen next? Not much, according to the ones we talked to. To them, a small town that manages growth and a place to buy milk will do just fine, they say.