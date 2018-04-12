Running faster and jumping higher: Nation Ford has South Carolina track title hopes

For the Nation Ford girls’ track team, the start has been good, but that finish could be even better and see them atop of the podium in May at the South Carolina meet.
Mac Banks
Van Wyck residents tell us what they want

Now that Van Wyck, South Carolina is an official town, what do residents want to see happen next? Not much, according to the ones we talked to. To them, a small town that manages growth and a place to buy milk will do just fine, they say.