Five years after Boston Marathon bombing, a Fort Mill runner going back on a mission

After the first bomb detonated at the 2013 Boston Marathon, Fort Mill resident Demi Clark, 41, was one of the last five runners to cross the finish line. She returns to the same course Monday, April 16, 2018, on a mission to help empower women.
Stephanie Jadrnicek
Van Wyck residents tell us what they want

Now that Van Wyck, South Carolina is an official town, what do residents want to see happen next? Not much, according to the ones we talked to. To them, a small town that manages growth and a place to buy milk will do just fine, they say.