Mom's 911 call: My son killed his baby and wife, who was also his daughter

Cary police have released the 911 call from a woman saying her son confessed to killing his 7-month-old baby and his wife, who was also his daughter.

"My son just called me and he told me ... he killed his baby," said the mother of Steven Pladl, according to a 911 call released by Cary police.

“I just got off the phone just a couple minutes ago, and he told me to call the police, that I shouldn't go over there... He said he put a key under the front mat, a key to get into the house,” she told the 911 operator, who asked how the baby was killed.

“I didn't ask him. I didn't ask him, I didn't want to know,” she said.

“His wife broke up with him over the phone yesterday. ... He killed his wife. He killed her father. I can’t even believe this is happening,” she told the operator.

Steven Pladl picked up baby Bennett from his mother, who lives in Cary and had custody of the child, on Wednesday night. His mother called 911 at about 9 a.m. Thursday and asked police to check on the baby at 106 Earlston Court, Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps said during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Police believe Steven Pladl killed the baby, drove through the night and fatally shot Katie Pladl and her adoptive father, 56-year-old Anthony Fusco, in New Milford, Conn.

Steven Pladl shot and killed Katie Pladl and Fusco with an assault-style weapon, similar to an AR-15, New Milford Police Chief Shawn Boyle said during a news conference Friday morning.

Steven Pladl was then found dead Thursday of an apparent suicide in Dover, N.Y., according to police. Police found his car around 9:15 a.m. Thursday, Boyle said.

Police work at the scene where a man and a woman were found slain in a pickup truck near the intersection of Routes 55 and 7, Thursday morning, April 12, 2018, in Gaylordsville, Conn. Authorities said the suspect was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot across the state line in New York. Carol Kaliff Hearst Connecticut Media/AP

Steven and Katie Pladl came to the attention of Knightdale police on Jan. 4, when a detective with the Henrico County, Va., police notified the department about warrants involving incest.

Both were arrested Jan. 18 and charged with being fugitives from justice in Virginia, where they were wanted on charges of incest with an adult, adultery and contributing to delinquency.

Both were released from jail on bond. Steven Pladl was allowed to return to North Carolina but was banned from contacting Katie Pladl, who returned to New York to live with her adoptive family, according to court documents obtained by CBS17.

"This is a terrible tragedy that nobody foresaw. I really believe that if the judges or the prosecutor or the defense attorneys in this case had any clue that the minor child or anyone would be harmed there would not be a bond set for any of the parties," lawyer Rick Friedman told CBS17.

Katie Pladl was born to Alyssa Yvonne Pladl and Steven Pladl on Jan. 29, 1998. She was adopted by a family out of state and legally renamed Katie Rose Fusco.

Two years ago, when Katie Pladl turned 18, she reached out to her biological parents through social media and "indicated a desire to get to know her birth parents," according to search warrants filed in Wake County in January.

Steven Pladl was married and had two other children, ages 6 and 11, when he connected with Katie Pladl, according to court documents. He and his wife separated in November 2016.

After reading the journal of her 11-year-old, Alyssa Pladl called Steven Pladl in May 2017 and asked if he had gotten Katie Pladl pregnant, to which he answered yes, according to court documents.

Steven Pladl said he planned on marrying Katie after his divorce from Alyssa Pladl was finalized, court documents show, and threatened to leave the state with Katie if Alyssa Pladl revealed his intentions to anyone.

Both children reported that Katie Pladl had moved into Steven Pladl’s bedroom and slept in the same bed as her, court documents show. They also said that their father told them they were no longer allowed to call Katie as their sister, but instead to refer to her as their step mother, court documents show.