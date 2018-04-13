Lion gives birth to first cubs born at Riverbanks zoo in a decade

For the first time in nearly a decade, some newly-born little lions will be running around the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden.
Three lion cubs were born Tuesday afternoon at the Riverbanks Zoo, according to a zoo statement.
Their mom, Thabisa, delivered the cubs over a five hour period, and all the cubs were healthy.
"Animal births always are very exciting for Riverbanks and the community," said John Davis, director of animal care and welfare at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. "Thabisa is being a great mom. She is bonding well with her offspring and nursing is going exactly as it should."
Thabisa's cubs will soon be joined by some cousins; Lidelani, Thabisa's sister, is expected to deliver her own litter any day now, according to the statement.
Once all the cubs are born, they will be slowly introduced to their father, Zuri.
The little lions won't be on display until they are about three months old, according to the statement.
Thabisa and Lindelani came to the zoo in May 2017. The zoo announced their pregnancies in March.
The last litter of lions born at the Riverbanks Zoo were delivered in June 2008, according to the statement.
