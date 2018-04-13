Rock Hill group strives for understanding between Muslims, Jews and Christians
The Children of Abraham is a group of Muslims, Christians and Jews coming together to find friendship and common ties, said Will Read, one of the group’s founders. The group will host a conversation on “Moses/Musa and The Burning Bush” Sunday.
In a close Region IV track meet, Fort Mill's boys and girls squads edged their crosstown rivals, Nation Ford High. Going into the April 11, 2018 meet, Nation Ford had only one loss, to Rock Hill and had South Carolina title hopes.
After the first bomb detonated at the 2013 Boston Marathon, Fort Mill resident Demi Clark, 41, was one of the last five runners to cross the finish line. She returns to the same course Monday, April 16, 2018, on a mission to help empower women.
Bond was denied for Robert Evans Outen, 19, of Rock Hill, the second teen charged with murder in the Tuesday York County shooting death of Mardarius Bailey of Lancaster. Outen also declined a public defender and said he would hire an attorney.
Thousands of festival-goers gathered Thursday for the Come-See-Me parade in Rock Hill. The 9-day will feature a beach bash, activities for kids throughout the week, food trucks, bands and a tailgate party. Visit comeseeme.org for details.
There will be no shortage of Major League Baseball scouts at the Rock Hill High-Northwestern baseball game April 16, 2018. A big reason is 6-foot-7, 250-pound Bearcats pitcher R.J. Petit, who is regularly hitting 90 miles per hour on radar guns.
77-year-old Dohrman Sinclair of Indian Land started playing baseball when he was a young boy and played through college. He picked up his bat again in 2004 and holds a Men's Senior Baseball League Hall of Fame title.
New homes, apartments and hotels are planned in York County, largely in the Fort Mill and Lake Wylie areas. York County planners have heard pitches, but most decisions still require varying approvals if they're going to be built.
Highlights from the April 10, 2018 boys’ soccer meeting between rivals Northwestern and Rock Hill, newly christened the “Cherry Road Classico.” Hear from coaches Cesar Robles and Dom Wren and goalscorer Carson Guest.
York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson describes the suspects in a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon between Rock Hill and York that left one man, 23, dead. The victim was found in a car at the corner of S.C. 5 and Adnah Church Road around 4:45 Tuesday.
Congressional candidate Archie Parnell, one of 4 seeking the Democratic nomination for the 5th District House race in November, released a video criticizing GOP Rep. Ralph Norman, who displayed a gun in Rock Hill Friday.
Alan Stevens came off the bench to deliver a game-winning two-run double for Fort Mill baseball against Rock Hill on Monday, April 9, 2018. Hear from Stevens, Fort Mill coach Travis Collier and check out highlights from the Region 4-5A game.
Anna and Jessica Brewer have helped set new standards for track and field at Fort Mill High. The twins are nearing the end of their high school careers and are now trying to decide where each will compete in college. It could mean splitting up.