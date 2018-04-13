It'll be a great weekend to be outside in York County, but storms move in late Sunday

The warmest weekend so far this year is in store for the York County area, but it also could include the stormiest day of 2018, forecasters say.
High pressure over the Atlantic Ocean is pumping warm air into the region, with high temperatures expected to reach or surpass 80 degrees through Saturday. Both days also will feature plenty of sunshine and should be perfect for events, such as the Come-See-Me Festival, which runs through Sunday.
This also could be the proverbial "calm before the storm,” notes National Weather Service meteorologist Trisha Palmer.
That’s because a strong cold front is expected to cross the region Sunday afternoon and evening, with plenty of winds blowing from different directions at various levels in the atmosphere. The arrival of the front during peak heating hours could mean the Rock Hill region and the rest of the eastern Carolinas will see severe weather.
A squall line is forecast to develop ahead of the front Sunday afternoon, forecasters say.
"Damaging winds are the primary threat with this convection,” says Mark Darrow of the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla.
“In addition to the severe weather, it’s looking like excessive precipitation could be an issue on Sunday, too,” said meteorologist Jeffrey Taylor of the Weather Service’s office in Greer.
In advance of Sunday’s storms, warm weather awaits.
If temperatures reach predicted levels for Rock Hill – 81 Saturday and 76 Sunday – it will be the warmest weekend since last Oct. 20-22.
A cool down will arrive behind the cold front Monday, with highs reaching the low 60s and full sunshine. Taylor said there is a frost threat Monday night, with temperatures expected to drop into the upper 30s.
But a rapid warm-up is forecast afterward, with highs expected in the upper 60s Tuesday and back into the 70s for the rest of the week.
