Nation Ford pushes record to 14-2 with win over Clover
The first meeting between the two schools saw Nation Ford grab the win with a 3-0 shutout at Memorial Stadium in Clover. The second time around, it was anyone's match as a lone goal made the difference.
Hundreds of children "raced" frogs Saturday, April 14, 2018 at the annual Come-See-Me Festival in Rock Hill. The longest leap earned the racer an oversized frog trophy. The 9-day festival continues through April 21.
Thousands gathered Friday, April 13, 2018 for a second day of the 9-day Come-See-Me Festival in downtown Rock Hill. Children decorated Main Street with chalk art, a kazoo choir followed Glen the Frog, and bands entertained as dancers shagged.
The Children of Abraham is a group of Muslims, Christians and Jews coming together to find friendship and common ties, said Will Read, one of the group’s founders. The group will host a conversation on “Moses/Musa and The Burning Bush” Sunday.
75-year-old Sidney Doobrow earned his first degree black belt earlier last month at Kenaki Karate Studio in Indian Land. The Vietnam veteran graduated from the beginner’s white belt to a Sensei’s black belt more than two years ago.
In a close Region IV track meet, Fort Mill's boys and girls squads edged their crosstown rivals, Nation Ford High. Going into the April 11, 2018 meet, Nation Ford had only one loss, to Rock Hill and had South Carolina title hopes.
There will be no shortage of Major League Baseball scouts at the Rock Hill High-Northwestern baseball game April 16, 2018. A big reason is 6-foot-7, 250-pound Bearcats pitcher R.J. Petit, who is regularly hitting 90 miles per hour on radar guns.
After the first bomb detonated at the 2013 Boston Marathon, Fort Mill resident Demi Clark, 41, was one of the last five runners to cross the finish line. She returns to the same course Monday, April 16, 2018, on a mission to help empower women.
Bond was denied for Robert Evans Outen, 19, of Rock Hill, the second teen charged with murder in the Tuesday York County shooting death of Mardarius Bailey of Lancaster. Outen also declined a public defender and said he would hire an attorney.
Thousands of festival-goers gathered Thursday for the Come-See-Me parade in Rock Hill. The 9-day will feature a beach bash, activities for kids throughout the week, food trucks, bands and a tailgate party. Visit comeseeme.org for details.
77-year-old Dohrman Sinclair of Indian Land started playing baseball when he was a young boy and played through college. He picked up his bat again in 2004 and holds a Men's Senior Baseball League Hall of Fame title.
New homes, apartments and hotels are planned in York County, largely in the Fort Mill and Lake Wylie areas. York County planners have heard pitches, but most decisions still require varying approvals if they're going to be built.