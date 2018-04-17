Mother Goose, frogs have tea with kids and teddy bears in Rock Hill

It was a tea party fit for a queen.
And bears and frogs.
Hundreds of little girls, dressed mostly in pastel taffeta dresses, mingled with Mother Goose and bears Tuesday at the Come-See-Me Festival Teddy Bear Tea Party.
The soirée had plenty of things a little girl in a tiara would love to do at a tea party. They pretended to have tea with Glen and Glenda the frogs and swarmed a dress-up table with pink Spring garden hats.
They even fought boys with sword-shaped balloons.
The hot tea and cakes were replaced with juice boxes and chocolate chip cookies. But it was still a tea party fit for a fairytale.
