Mother Goose, frogs have tea with kids and teddy bears in Rock Hill

SHARE COPY LINK Kids wearing their Sunday best gathered up their favorite teddy bears and headed to the Come-See-Me Teddy Bear Tea Party on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 in Rock Hill. The tiny partiers drank imaginary tea with Glen and Glenda the frogs and played games. Tracy Kimball

Kids wearing their Sunday best gathered up their favorite teddy bears and headed to the Come-See-Me Teddy Bear Tea Party on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 in Rock Hill. The tiny partiers drank imaginary tea with Glen and Glenda the frogs and played games. Tracy Kimball