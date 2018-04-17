Kids wearing their Sunday best gathered up their favorite teddy bears and headed to the Come-See-Me Teddy Bear Tea Party on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 in Rock Hill. The tiny partiers drank imaginary tea with Glen and Glenda the frogs and played games. Tracy Kimball
Mother Goose, frogs have tea with kids and teddy bears in Rock Hill

By Tracy Kimball

April 17, 2018 08:40 PM

Rock Hill

It was a tea party fit for a queen.

And bears and frogs.

Hundreds of little girls, dressed mostly in pastel taffeta dresses, mingled with Mother Goose and bears Tuesday at the Come-See-Me Festival Teddy Bear Tea Party.

The soirée had plenty of things a little girl in a tiara would love to do at a tea party. They pretended to have tea with Glen and Glenda the frogs and swarmed a dress-up table with pink Spring garden hats.

They even fought boys with sword-shaped balloons.

The hot tea and cakes were replaced with juice boxes and chocolate chip cookies. But it was still a tea party fit for a fairytale.

