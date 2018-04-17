Barbara Bush dies at 92

Former First Lady Barbara Bush died on April 17 just days after she announced that she would stop receiving treatment for her failing health. She’s the second woman to be both wife and mother of a U.S. president.
Kids wearing their Sunday best gathered up their favorite teddy bears and headed to the Come-See-Me Teddy Bear Tea Party on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 in Rock Hill. The tiny partiers drank imaginary tea with Glen and Glenda the frogs and played games.
Five student athletes from Nation Ford High School in Fort Mill, South Carolina, participated in a spring college signing ceremony. The sports they play are lacrosse, volleyball, baseball and basketball. They're taking their game to the next level.
The boys lacrosse teams from Nation Ford and Fort Mill high schools met for the regular season finale. Fort Mill won the high-scoring match to clinch the Region IV title. Both teams are now getting ready for the S.C. 5A playoffs.
The first meeting between the two schools saw Nation Ford grab the win with a 3-0 shutout at Memorial Stadium in Clover. The second time around, it was anyone's match as a lone goal made the difference.
Hundreds of children "raced" frogs Saturday, April 14, 2018 at the annual Come-See-Me Festival in Rock Hill. The longest leap earned the racer an oversized frog trophy. The 9-day festival continues through April 21.
75-year-old Sidney Doobrow earned his first degree black belt earlier last month at Kenaki Karate Studio in Indian Land. The Vietnam veteran graduated from the beginner’s white belt to a Sensei’s black belt more than two years ago.
In a close Region IV track meet, Fort Mill's boys and girls squads edged their crosstown rivals, Nation Ford High. Going into the April 11, 2018 meet, Nation Ford had only one loss, to Rock Hill and had South Carolina title hopes.
Thousands gathered Friday, April 13, 2018 for a second day of the 9-day Come-See-Me Festival in downtown Rock Hill. Children decorated Main Street with chalk art, a kazoo choir followed Glen the Frog, and bands entertained as dancers shagged.
The Children of Abraham is a group of Muslims, Christians and Jews coming together to find friendship and common ties, said Will Read, one of the group’s founders. The group will host a conversation on “Moses/Musa and The Burning Bush” Sunday.