Police investigating shooting near Clover, South Carolina

A man was shot early Wednesday morning, April 18, 2018, on Bowling Green Drive in the Clover, South Carolina area near the N.C. border, according to the York County Sheriff's office. The victim was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.
Andrew Dys
