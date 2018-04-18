Police catch murder suspect in Gaston County

Officers have captured a York County, SC shooting and kidnapping suspect who crossed the state line into Gaston County, NC Victor Daniel Payne was taken to Gaston Memorial Hospital with an injury to the abdomen.
WSOCTV
Barbara Bush dies at 92

Former First Lady Barbara Bush died on April 17 just days after she announced that she would stop receiving treatment for her failing health. She’s the second woman to be both wife and mother of a U.S. president.