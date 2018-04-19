This airline is replacing older planes with modern jets for smoother Charlotte flights

Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines, is retiring the last of its Dash 8 turboprop planes this summer and switching to a fleet of all Embraer 145 jets.
As part of the switch, the company said Thursday that it's closing a crew base in Roanoke, Va., and opening a new crew base in Charlotte. The airline, which operates American Eagle regional flights, already employs about 1,500 ground handling, maintenance and administrative workers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
The new additions to Charlotte will start at fewer than 100 pilots and flight attendants, but that could grow if American Airlines contracts to do more flying with Piedmont Airlines. The airline flies to short- and medium-range destinations from Charlotte, such as Wilmington, Savannah and Memphis.
“Piedmont has been serving the Charlotte market for decades with Dash 8 turboprop aircraft. As we transition to the Embraer jet in Charlotte and retire the Dash, it makes sense to have our crew members based in the hub,” said Steve Keefer, vice president of light operations, in a statement.
The Dash 8 is an older airplane whose engines include propeller blades. Seating between 37 and 48 passengers, the planes have a top speed of up to 330 mph and a maximum range just over 860 miles.
The Embraer 145 seats 50, with a maximum range of more than 1,500 miles and a cruising speed of more than 500 mph. Piedmont Airlines has been adding two Embraer 145s a month for the past few years. The company now operates 42 of the Embraer jets, and the final Dash 8 will be retired July 4.
Regional airlines make up an important part of the major airlines' network, especially at Charlotte Douglas, American Airlines' second-busiest hub. Before the 2013 merger of US Airways and American Airlines, the company operated flights under the US Airways Express brand.
Piedmont Airlines operates about 300 flights a day for American Airlines.
