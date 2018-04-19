Come-See-Me crowd about to flood downtown Rock Hill. Here's what you need to know

Close to 35,000 people are expected to flood the gates at Winthrop Lake Friday and Saturday for the Come-See-Me Festival. Here are 10 things you need to know about the Moonlight Jazz & Blues event Friday and the Tailgate Party and Fireworks Extravaganza on Saturday.
- Bring cash.
Admission is $5 for adults 21 and older both nights. Children are free. Parking is $5 per car.
Winthrop University has four main parking lots and additional grass lots available around the coliseum.
"There are lots of costs associated with hosting an event when you are expecting upwards of 20,000 people with three musical acts, security and staff that is required," said festival chairman Chet Tucker.
Avoid parking in local business lots around the coliseum. Your car could be towed.
"If you come later, those people need places for their customers to park," Tucker said.
- Be prepared to walk.
Leave your wheels at home. Baby strollers are allowed. Golf carts, bikes, skateboards and hover boards are not.
- Plastic only
Glass bottles are not allowed. If you plan to drink alcohol, bring plastic bottles or cans.
- Small grills only
Tailgating would not be complete without grilling burgers and hotdogs. But don't plan on towing in large grills. Only small grills that can be carried or rolled in are allowed, Tucker said.
If you have a hankering for barbecue, check out Friday's Anything but Butts Barbecue Cook-off. You can also buy barbecue at Saturday's Tailgate Party, beginning at 3 p.m.
- Leave your pets and drones at home
Only people and service dogs are allowed at the events. Drones are also not allowed.
- Watch out for fire ants
The stinging insects were a bit of a problem in 2017, but crews began treating the fields last week to prevent their return, Tucker said.
"(Ants) had not been something we had run into in previous festivals, but we have taken precaution for that this year," he said.
Tucker recommends paying attention to where you lay out blankets and set up tents to avoid ants. Make sure children wear shoes and watch where they are playing.
- Bring a jacket
Temperatures will be in the upper 60s during the day, but will cool down to the 50s when the sun sets, according to the National Weather Service.
- Don't light up
Don't plan on lighting any tiki torches, bonfires or fire pits. Bring bug spray and a jacket instead.
- Lights out
The lights will go out shortly before the fireworks display at 9 p.m. A single firework will signal a five-minute warning before lights are expected to turn off, so grab your kids if they are playing, Tucker said.
"Gather up your kids and belongings that you want to have when the lights go out so you aren't scrambling to do that for the fireworks," Tucker said.
- Clean up after yourself
Festival-goers are expected to clean up their own trash. Bring trash bags if you are expecting to have a big bash. Trash and recycle bins will be available.
Visit comeseeme.org for more details or visit the festival Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.
