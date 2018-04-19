Don't be scammed. Rock Hill SC detective shares tips.

Det. Keith Dugan with the Rock Hill Police Department talks scams and some ways to avoid them. A Winthrop student told police that he paid $1,500 in Walmart gift cards to who he thought was a representative with the Dell Computer Company.
Amanda Harris
Barbara Bush dies at 92

Latest News

Barbara Bush dies at 92

Former First Lady Barbara Bush died on April 17 just days after she announced that she would stop receiving treatment for her failing health. She’s the second woman to be both wife and mother of a U.S. president.