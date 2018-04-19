Don't be scammed. Rock Hill SC detective shares tips.
Det. Keith Dugan with the Rock Hill Police Department talks scams and some ways to avoid them. A Winthrop student told police that he paid $1,500 in Walmart gift cards to who he thought was a representative with the Dell Computer Company.
Former Tega Cay resident Lauren Proctor is probably the best tennis player in Winthrop history. She recently won her third Big South player of the year award in as many years. Here’s how the school has helped her.
A man was shot early Wednesday morning, April 18, 2018, on Bowling Green Drive in the Clover, South Carolina area near the N.C. border, according to the York County Sheriff's office. The victim was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.
Officers have captured a York County, SC shooting and kidnapping suspect who crossed the state line into Gaston County, NC Victor Daniel Payne was taken to Gaston Memorial Hospital with an injury to the abdomen.
Former First Lady Barbara Bush died on April 17 just days after she announced that she would stop receiving treatment for her failing health. She’s the second woman to be both wife and mother of a U.S. president.
Kids wearing their Sunday best gathered up their favorite teddy bears and headed to the Come-See-Me Teddy Bear Tea Party on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 in Rock Hill. The tiny partiers drank imaginary tea with Glen and Glenda the frogs and played games.
Five student athletes from Nation Ford High School in Fort Mill, South Carolina, participated in a spring college signing ceremony. The sports they play are lacrosse, volleyball, baseball and basketball. They're taking their game to the next level.
The boys lacrosse teams from Nation Ford and Fort Mill high schools met for the regular season finale. Fort Mill won the high-scoring match to clinch the Region IV title. Both teams are now getting ready for the S.C. 5A playoffs.
The first meeting between the two schools saw Nation Ford grab the win with a 3-0 shutout at Memorial Stadium in Clover. The second time around, it was anyone's match as a lone goal made the difference.
Hundreds of children "raced" frogs Saturday, April 14, 2018 at the annual Come-See-Me Festival in Rock Hill. The longest leap earned the racer an oversized frog trophy. The 9-day festival continues through April 21.