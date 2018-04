SHARE COPY LINK Tens of thousands of people grilled out, jammed to live bands and watched a fireworks display on the last day of the Come-See-Me Festival. The event marked the end of the 9-day festival in Rock Hill, S.C. Tracy Kimball

Tens of thousands of people grilled out, jammed to live bands and watched a fireworks display on the last day of the Come-See-Me Festival. The event marked the end of the 9-day festival in Rock Hill, S.C. Tracy Kimball