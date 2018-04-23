'We were morally obligated': Rock Hill building will soon serve a higher purpose

SHARE COPY LINK Pathways is a new Christian-based organization whose mission is to provide a facility that will house multiple agencies and provide services for people in crisis in one place. Pathways formed in January and has filed for 501c3 nonprofit status. McClatchy Amanda Harris / The Herald

Pathways is a new Christian-based organization whose mission is to provide a facility that will house multiple agencies and provide services for people in crisis in one place. Pathways formed in January and has filed for 501c3 nonprofit status. McClatchy Amanda Harris / The Herald