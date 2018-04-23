Cold, wet weather hits Rock Hill area. Forecasters aren't offering much hope for sunshine

The week has begun with rain and chilly temperatures across the Rock Hill area, and forecasters say we can expect wet weather for much of the week.
But don’t get discouraged. The steady rain is expected to last only through Tuesday. And those chilly temperatures will yield to more spring-like conditions, forecasters add.
Meanwhile, a steady, soaking rain is expected to continue across the Rock Hill area through Monday night and possibly into much of Tuesday. Low pressure, centered late Monday morning over western Tennessee, is expected to move very slowly eastward for the next 48 hours.
The low pressure system, combined with cool air being pumped into the Carolinas from high pressure over New England, will deliver overcast skies, rain and generally raw conditions.
Temperatures remained in the low to mid 50s all day Monday. Forecasters say they will climb a bit into the lower 60s Tuesday. Average highs this time of year are in the mid 70s.
National Weather Service meteorologist Sandy LaCorte said precipitation should begin to taper off later Tuesday.
The Weather Service predicts 1.75-2 inches of rain will fall in the Rock Hill area through Wednesday morning. A Flood Watch is posted in the western part of the Carolinas, but meteorologists say rainfall locally will not be heavy enough to cause flooding.
Once the low pressure system moves northeast on Wednesday, some sunshine is expected – along with a small chance of a left-over shower. However, another storm system is predicted to move through Thursday. By later Friday, rainfall is finally expected to move out of the area, paving the way for a nice weekend.
