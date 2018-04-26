Storms are expected to roll through York Co. Thursday night. How bad could it get?

Another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected to cross the York County area Thursday evening and overnight, and forecasters said a few of the storms could get quite strong.

A low pressure system is predicted to move eastward across the Carolinas later in the day. National Weather Service meteorologist Sandy LaCorte said strong storms and heavy rain will be possible along and south of Interstate 85. The highest chance of stormy weather will be from 7 p.m. Thursday until around midnight, forecasters say.

“A few isolated thunderstorms may become severe, with damaging winds and localized flooding being the primary threats,” LaCorte said.

Rainfall is a particular concern, because parts of the Charlotte metro area were hit by flash flooding Tuesday afternoon and evening. Catawba River and Lake Wylie lake levels and swift current also have prompted caution alerts from authorities after several rescues Wednesday.

Meteorologists say atmospheric conditions Thursday evening do not look conducive for tornado formation.

Once the storm system pushes off to the east, a few showers are possible until shortly after daybreak Friday, and then much nicer conditions are forecast.

Meteorologists say at least partly sunny skies are likely Friday through Sunday, with afternoon highs in the mid 70s Friday and Saturday and around 70 Sunday, following the passage of a weak (but dry) cold front. The nice weather is expected to continue into next week, with high temperatures hitting or exceeding 80 degrees by midweek.

Steve Lyttle on Twitter: @slyttle