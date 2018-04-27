Planning to go out on the Catawba River this weekend? Think again.

A week of rain forced officials to close access points on the Catawba River Wednesday — and hopeful water enthusiasts may miss out on a sunny weekend, too.

Rock Hill officials say the kayak launches will likely be closed through the weekend.

York County Emergency Management deputy director Mike Channell said Lake Wylie is especially high after recent rains, so Duke officials are releasing extra water from the dam upstream.

The city of Rock Hill tweeted Friday that more water releases are expected over the weekend, and water levels likely won't go down yet.

With additional water releases expected this weekend, we don’t anticipate water levels receding much so the kayak launches at Riverwalk and River Park will remain closed, probably through the weekend. We'll post updates if conditions change and we can reopen the launches. — Rock Hill SC (@RockHillSCCity) April 27, 2018

City officials first shut down the access points at Riverwalk and River Park after four teens called for help Wednesday.

Channell said the four teens were kayaking on the Catawba when two boys were knocked out of their kayaks by the especially high, fast-moving water.

The two girls couldn’t paddle back upstream to help and had to paddle to shore, Channell said.

All four teens were rescued safely with no injuries.

The Charlotte Observer reported a kayaker was stranded on debris on the Catawba's South Fork, along the northwestern part of Lake Wylie in Belmont, N.C., was rescued by firefighters.

For more information on water levels and water safety, visit duke-energy.com/community/lakes.