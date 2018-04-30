Nation Ford: She's going to ride horses in college. He'll be on the basketball court

Two Nation Ford Falcons committed recently to play college athletics for two very different sports.
Eric Moulds signed to play basketball at Newberry College, while Carson Odle signed an equestrian scholarship to ride for Converse College.
Odle, 17, is the first Falcon to ever publicly sign to compete in an equestrian program. She has been riding for 13 years and is undecided on a major.
“It is something different,” she said. “It isn’t something that everyone does.”
Odle was noticed because the Converse trainer and Odle’s personal trainer are friends and she was recommended to the college.
“She asked me if I wanted to come down and tour the campus and see the barns,” Odle said. “I sent her videos of me riding and she made me an offer.”
Odle said she hadn’t planned on riding in college, but changed her mind when she got a scholarship offer.
“I hadn’t really made it known,” she said. “I had looked at other riding places, but I didn’t really pursue it until Converse.”
Moulds, 18, picked Newberry over other schools like Pfeiffer University and Bob Jones University and said he had several other Division II and Division III schools look at him, but really liked what Newberry had to offer because it reminded him of the Falcons' style of play under head coach Jared Adamson. Moulds played on the varsity level at Nation Ford for the past three seasons.
His junior year he averaged 10.5 points per game along with three rebounds. During his senior season, while his points per game dipped some to nine points per game, his rebounds went up to 4.5 a game and his assist went up to 3.7 per game.
“I went there a couple weeks ago to work out and their program suites me very well,” he said. “They play very high tempo basketball. They shoot a lot of threes. I think I will be very comfortable there. I am excited for this experience.”
Moulds said he plans on majoring in pre-orthodontics.
