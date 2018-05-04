Winthrop University kicks off weekend of graduations. Here's what you need to know.

Winthrop University kicked off its graduation ceremonies Thursday night with commencement for graduate programs.
And more ceremonies are set for this weekend.
On Saturday, there is a 10 a.m. ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Visual and Performing Arts. At 3 p.m. will be ceremonies for those graduating from the Richard W. Riley College of Education and the College of Business Administration.
All of the ceremonies are at Winthrop Coliseum.
Winthrop University’s Commencement speaker will be Frank Ardaiolo, vice president for student life, who will retire next month.
Almost 400 students will be receive their undergraduate degrees during the morning ceremony and almost 300 in the afternoon ceremony.
In his 29 years at Winthrop, Ardaiolo dedicated himself to helping students and promoting diversity, citizenship and internationality in his work and private life. His legacy is the dozens of students who learned leadership and organizational skills and parlayed that into student life careers at universities across the country.
Heavy traffic expected
Rock Hill residents who are not attending Saturday's commencements might want to avoid the coliseum area due to heavy traffic. Cars are expected to be lined up during varying periods, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. along Eden Terrace.
Signs will be posted near the coliseum encouraging those not attending to take a different route. Those who live on Eden Terrace between Richmond Drive and Bradley Street will have access.
Live Stream of All Ceremonies
For those who cannot attend, the ceremonies will be available via live stream on YouTube. Visit the university's homepage and click on the "Commencement Information" graphic to access the video and other important information regarding Commencement.
