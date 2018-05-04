Don't put that umbrella away; unsettled weather in store for York County

Forecasters say a bit of unsettled weather will move into the region Saturday and Sunday, bringing a risk of a shower or thunderstorm. However, they add that the sun will be shining part or most of the time, and our recent transition into warmer temperatures won’t come to an end.
What National Weather Service meteorologist Sandy LaCorte describes as “a weak cold front” will be the culprit over the weekend.
LaCorte says the front will cross the Carolinas slowly over the weekend, keeping a chance of showers and storms in the forecast. The storms aren’t expected to be strong.
Skies are expected to be cloudy much of the time Saturday, although the sun will break through at times. The shower and thunderstorm chances will be greatest from late afternoon into the evening.
A weak area of low pressure is expected to cross the Carolinas on Sunday, renewing shower chances – especially around midday. However, the sun is expected to break through, especially in the mid and late afternoon.
After weeks of cooler-than-average temperatures, warmer weather spread across the Rock Hill area early this week, producing highs in the 80s daily since Tuesday. That is expected to continue Saturday and Sunday, although LaCorte says highs will be a few degrees cooler than in recent days.
Next week is expected to begin with slightly unsettled conditions, due to the continued presence of weak low pressure. That means a small chance of showers through Monday night, but dry weather is predicted to return Tuesday and continue for several days.
Afternoon highs are forecast to be in the mid to upper 70s for the first part of next week.
