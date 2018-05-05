Bernice A. King, civil rights activist and daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King, delivered the commencement address Saturday at Clinton College in Rock Hill. King told graduates to be "life long" learners. Tracy Kimball
Daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. delivers address to Rock Hill college students

By Tracy Kimball

May 05, 2018 11:34 PM

Rock Hill

Civil rights activist Bernice A. King, daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr., told graduates of Clinton College to become "life long learners."

King delivered the commencement address Saturday at the Kenneth Monroe Transformation Center.

"The more that you know, the higher you can go, and the more people that you can impact and influence, and the more things that you can change in this world," said King, who added her father was a "life long leaner.

"My father, in fact, knew the power of learning from people he didn't 100 percent agree with," she said. "We are in a time now that we need more and more people who are coming out of colleges, and who are coming out of universities, to understand that we've got to change the trajectory of our society if we're going to transform this world we live in."

